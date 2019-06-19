Summer safety day; summer heat could be the difference between life and death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Wednesday, June 19 is summer safety day– a time to create awareness for heat-related illness and death.

It is important to remain weather aware as temperatures begin to climb.

Last year, nineteen people died in Missouri due to heat-related causes, five of them children, who died after being left alone in a hot car according to The Missouri Department Of Health And Senior Services.

Those deaths serving as a reminder of the importance of taking precautions to protect against summer heat and humidity, particularly in vehicles.

The national weather service urges parents to remain weather aware during these warmer months– as it could mean the difference between life and death.

Steve Runnels, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, said, “If you look back over the last 20 years, nearly 800 kids have died in automobiles so to beat the heat, check the back seat is a slogan to remember.”

If you do not have air condition it is recommended that you spend most of your day in a public spot such as a library or community center. Find a place nearby to cool off at: https://ogi.oa.mo.gov/DHSS/coolingCenter/index.html