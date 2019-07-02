Summer camp attendance drops, More kids attend summer school

SPRINGFIELD, MO.–Summer camps across the Ozarks are changing their schedules as the number of children attending summer school continues to rise.

Springfield Public Schools Xplore program has gained more attraction over the years. The program is free for any school-aged child in the area.

YMCA’s Camp Wakonda noticed this trend and is starting its camps at different times throughout the summer to work around this. The camp’s CEO Steve Maynard, said the goal is to give children the opportunity to attend both summer school and camp.

Maynard said he thinks if they started school even just a week or two later it will also work to help in this effort.

This is a developing story.