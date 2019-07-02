Summer camp enrollment affected by amount of kids in summer school

“We have recently noticed the shift in summer camp enrollment due to the fact of so many students attending summer school,” said Executive Director for the YMCA Camp Wakonda, Steve Maynard.

Maynard said his camp added sessions to accommodate the growing trend.

“Beginning in early June, June 9th and then we also have extended our sessions later on in the summer to catch those kids after summer school,” said Maynard.

Maynard said he hopes the change will give campers an opportunity to attend a camp along with summer school.

“The earlier weeks it’s hard to get the word out so early,” said Maynard. “We hope to see more response as campers and parents get more acclimated to both the new summer school schedule and the new camp schedule.”

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board is also working with Springfield Public Schools to offer camps around summer school.

“We operate many of our summer camps in the schools, whether that’s open door sites for parents to drop off in the morning and pick up in the afternoon,” said Community Recreation Services Administrator Brad Stulce.

However, Stulce said summer camp attendance does drop during summer school.

“This year they’ve seen an increase in enrollment, which then we obviously see a bit of a decrease in ours,” said Stulce.

Stulce said the park board camps also pulls in students from surrounding areas.

“Willard schools is really close to River Springs Park, so we an increase because their summer school only operates in the month of June,” said Stulce.