Successful college bowler dies in car accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A key member of the Drury women’s bowling team has passed away.

Caroline Conrad, a 19-year-old native of Memphis, Tennessee, died after being involved in a car accident.

She was a two-time national academic all-American and a leader on Drury’s campus.

Drury’s president., Doctor Timothy Cloyd, said Conrad expemplified what it means to be an athlete, student, and friend while she was at Drury.

Bowling coach Larry Hughes said no one will ever be able to replace the energy she brought to the team.