Suburban Kansas City police sergeant 1 of 2 killed in crash

by: Associated Press

GLADSTONE, Mo. (AP) — Police in the Kansas City suburb of Gladstone say an Independence police sergeant and another motorist have been killed in a head-on crash.

The Kansas City Star reports the crash happened Thursday night in Gladstone, killing 48-year-old Sgt. Jason Young, who was driving a car that crashed head-on with a pickup truck. The driver of the truck also died.

Police have not released that driver’s name. Young was a 20-year veteran of the Independence department. He was off duty when the crash happened

