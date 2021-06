A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in the last week with more than 4,300 cases reported.

Johns Hopkins University data shows Missouri is the third-ranked state in COVID-19 cases spreading.

According to the Springfield News-Leader, Greene County added the most cases. Greene and Taney County both saw the worst increase compared to weeks prior.

The study also shows that only 43% of Missourians are at least partially vaccinated.