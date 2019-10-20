Study says politics harms physical, mental health

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People are reporting that engaging in politics hurts both their physical and mental health, according to a study released Wednesday.

In the study published in the journal PLOS One, about one in ten people said politics affected their physical health and almost 30 percent of people said they lost their temper as a result of politics.

OzarksFirst talked to a few people in downtown Springfield about the topic and if they feel the same way.

“Hearing about that study, I’m not surprised,” said Alec Neeson, who we stopped on the sidewalk for an interview. “I see it all the time. I feel like a lot of people I know can be affected mentally and emotionally by politics.”

He wasn’t the only one who felt that way. We also talked to Cassi Loveland, who says her health has been affected by engaging in politics.

“It definitely has affected my mental health,” said Loveland. “I have an anxiety disorder and it definitely has made everything kind of go overboard with it.”

She and Neeson both cited the United States’ long-standing traditional two-party system as a possible root cause.

“Having two parties is the best number of parties to have to have the most conflict between people,” Neeson said. “They will always be against each other.”

“I feel like more people should stop and look at the big picture situation instead of having this us versus them sort of mentality and start looking at what can we do to fix all of this and make everybody’s quality of life a little bit better,” Loveland said.