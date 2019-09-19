Students with special needs get to be a part of different sports teams

The organization “Champions Committed to Kids” gave a group of special needs students the chance to sign on to be a part of different sports teams in the area.

Normally we see high school athletes at the table with all the hats in front of them, choosing their fate for their college careers, but tonight, several special athletes got the chance to steal the show.

It’s almost become a spectacle to see a high school athlete choose that hat and see where they’ll be playing for the future. Tonight, many special athletes got the chance to experience that, thanks to Champions committed to Kids thanks in part to founders Jeff Collins and Todd Edwards.

“All of these kids are kids who suffer from chronic illnesses and disabilities. When Todd and I started this, it was to help give these kids a chance to become a member of a team. That’s where they get adopted by a team for two full seasons,” Collins said.

Several high schools and universities in the area were there to meet and greet these star athletes, and even sign a few autographs.

Board Member for CCK Callie Carroll had the chance to see Kiana join her new friends.

“She didn’t know that she was going to be put on this cheer squad,” said Carroll. “Her parents bring her in, she was so excited. She got to show off the forward roll, she did a cheer with the cheer squad.”

These kids got to sign their contracts on stage for the crowd.

MSU hockey, Lady Bears Basketball, and many high school teams adopted these athletes, all of which will spend time over the next two years with their teams, and be introduced before the first game of the season.