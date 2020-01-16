Students sound off after MSU hires Bobby Petrino

Bobby Petrino speaks after being introduced as the new NCAA college football head coach at Missouri State during a news conference Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Springfield, Mo. Petrino has a 119-56 record in 14 seasons at Arkansas, Western Kentucky and Louisville and replaces Dave Steckel who was fired after winning just 13 games in five seasons. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri State University’s new head football coach, Bobby Petrino, brings a couple of things to the table: A winning record and a checkered past.

If you’re not familiar with Petrino’s work, here’s what you’ll need to know:

In 2007, months after signing a ten-year deal with the Louisville Cardinals, Bobby Petrino signed to become the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and began a career with the NFL.

He resigned before the Falcons’ season ended.

From 2008 to 2011, he led the Arkansas Razorbacks to a heap of wins.

In 2012, he got into a motorcycle accident, injuring not only himself but also a female passenger who it was later revealed he was having an affair with.

Petrino was fired shortly after.

He worked for the University of Western Kentucky in 2013.

He made his way back to Louisville in 2014.

In 2018, Petrino was fired from his job in Louisville.

In a press conference on Thursday (1/16/2020), Petrino said he’d like to put that past behind him, but his reputation might have preceded his arrival, as students are already sharing their mixed reactions with Ozarks First.

“I was honestly pretty distraught,” one student told reporter David Chasanov. “The ways that he’s treated people over the years, the way that he’s shown a lack of integrity for a lot of people. It’s been really really sad to see, whether when he was with Atlanta, whether he was with the Razorbacks.”

“Offense was last in the country last year,” another student said. “I’m pretty sure he’s a good offensive-minded head coach. And temporarily I think he can help us for the long future even if he does leave.”

President Clif Smart defended MSU’s decision.

“We’ve also hired someone who will run a clean program, be compliant in all aspects of the NCAA and graduate the student-athletes. That’s been his history,” Smart said Thursday.