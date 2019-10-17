Students learn how to prepare for their future financially

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Chamber of Commerce held an event on Missouri State University’s campus called “Life After College: What is the Cost of Living?” at the Meyer Library to discuss managing money after college.

The event covered topics like the cost of living and job offers. Students learned that the cost of living here is 13% below the national average. That includes housing.

This gives students here the opportunity to live anywhere. Students also learned today that a job offer is more valuable with added benefits.

Missouri State freshman Emma Hirons attended the event because she is planning to buy a house with her boyfriend of two years.

Hirons said she currently commutes from her parent’s house, but she wants to start adulting. She’s also had some financial instability in the past and she wanted to learn how to help prepare herself for the future.

She says she appreciates today’s session because not many universities teach these financial lessons.

“I feel like it’s an important subject to go over because I hear a lot of people talk about how they’re a little upset that you go over stuff in personal finance, it’s a required course in high school that you have to take, but they don’t ever teach you about taxes. They teach you about how to have a bank account, write a check and the importance of that but they don’t teach you how to do your taxes and how much stuff actually costs in the real world and how to budget your money and stuff like that. They just run you through videos and that’s about it,” Hirons said.

