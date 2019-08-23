Breaking News
Students in Joplin cleared from apartments after reports of a suspicious device

JOPLIN, Mo. — A scare for university students in Joplin today after police got reports of a suspicious device.

Police was called to the Royal Orleans Apartments on College View Drive around 9:30 a.m.

A maintenance employee at the apartment-complex called police after finding a possible pipe-bomb in a dumpster.

Authorities from Joplin, Jasper County, and even Springfield’s bomb squad responded to the call.

The device was later determined not to be explosive and the students were allowed to return to the dorm.

However, the police say the investigation is ongoing.

