Students hos senior citizen banquet in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Mo. – Honoring senior citizens was the goal of Bolivar School District banquet tonight and the students jumped in to make it happen.

This is the third year for the banquet and the district’s superintendent says he hopes that it will help students gain a service-oriented attitude.

Superintendent Tony Berry also says that the senior citizens in the community also have a lot to offer people for the future.

“Just to hear their story is enlightening and makes your heart full,” Berry said. “The things that we call problems are really not problems and they have already solved them, so let’s let them help us solve problems that we face in the future.

Berry also says hearing from senior citizens at this event gives the district an opportunity to make the schools better.