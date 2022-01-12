Students can help CoxHealth solve staffing shortage

Nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency Department in Springfield, Mo., don personal protective equipment to treat patients with COVID-19, Friday, July 16, 2021. Southwest Missouri is seeing a surge in Delta variant cases, with hospitals nearing capacity and requesting help from the state for staffing and an alternative care site. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – CoxHealth locations in Springfield, Branson, Monett, and Lamar are searching for nursing and healthcare students to help with the surge in COVID-19 patients.

The Health Care Student Support Role is available to both college and high-school students to give them experience working first-hand in the healthcare field while also helping healthcare professionals deal with rising COVID-19 cases.

“We are experiencing high volumes at all of our campuses due to COVID-19, and these student positions will provide support to our staff as they continue to care for our patients,” says Andrew Hedgpeth, VP of Human Resources. “Students will have the opportunity to gain experience while caring for our community during this urgent time of need.”

College students can text “student” to 417-269-5627 or apply to these new temporary roles here.