Students can apply for a summer P-EBT benefit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo- Students who are approved for free or reduced-price meals for the 2020-2021 school year can apply for a one-time $375 Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, P-EBT.

Congress extended the P-EBT, to cover the summer following school year for the COVID-19 public health emergency. The Summer P-EBT application must be signed and submitted by Friday, October 8, 2021.

Forms can be sent by email to FSD.MOPEBT@dss.mo.gov or by mail to:

Family Support Division

615 E. 13th Street

Kansas City, MO 64106

Applications will automatically be reviewed for all P-EBT who submitted by August 20, including those denied. For students, who are eligible for Summer P-EBT, the one-time benefit is loaded onto the existing or new EBT card in the student’s name.

“Families should be aware it is easier to be eligible for Summer P-EBT than for P-EBT because remote learning or school closure due to COVID-19 is not required for the Summer P-EBT benefit,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. “That means more Missouri families will be eligible for Summer P-EBT who were ineligible for P-EBT. We are reviewing all of the P-EBT applications we received to ensure Summer P-EBT benefits are distributed to all the families who are now eligible for Summer P-EBT.”

The Missouri Service Navigator has information on over 2,800 programs and services available in the state.

Visit dss.mo.gov for more information on other programs and services.