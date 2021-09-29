Students can apply for a summer P-EBT benefit

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo- Students who are approved for free or reduced-price meals for the 2020-2021 school year can apply for a one-time $375 Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, P-EBT.

Congress extended the P-EBT, to cover the summer following school year for the COVID-19 public health emergency. The Summer P-EBT application must be signed and submitted by Friday, October 8, 2021.

Forms can be sent by email to FSD.MOPEBT@dss.mo.gov or by mail to:
Family Support Division
615 E. 13th Street
Kansas City, MO 64106

Applications will automatically be reviewed for all P-EBT who submitted by August 20, including those denied. For students, who are eligible for Summer P-EBT, the one-time benefit is loaded onto the existing or new EBT card in the student’s name.

“Families should be aware it is easier to be eligible for Summer P-EBT than for P-EBT because remote learning or school closure due to COVID-19 is not required for the Summer P-EBT benefit,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. “That means more Missouri families will be eligible for Summer P-EBT who were ineligible for P-EBT. We are reviewing all of the P-EBT applications we received to ensure Summer P-EBT benefits are distributed to all the families who are now eligible for Summer P-EBT.”

The Missouri Service Navigator has information on over 2,800 programs and services available in the state.

Visit dss.mo.gov for more information on other programs and services.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now