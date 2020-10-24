Student pilot among crew that died in Navy crash in Alabama

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Pilot Brandon Ressinger via WKRG-TV

FOLEY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Navy says the two crew members who died when a Navy training plane out of Florida crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood were an instructor pilot and a student aviator.

A Navy spokesman says the two-person crew was on a routine training flight out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton, Florida.

Their names were not immediately released.

Photos show smoke billowing from a home and at least two vehicles in the subdivision in Foley, Alabama on the Gulf Coast where the T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed around 5 p.m. Friday.

No one on the ground was injured.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now