Student opens ‘Killer Cereal Food Truck’ in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When the COVID-19 pandemic canceled her college plans, Fayetteville High School senior Blue Brasher had her cereal dreams come true.

Brasher was supposed to head to college in California this fall but her college shut down because of the pandemic. So instead, she is fulfilling a different goal: Opening a cereal restaurant in the form of a food truck.

Brasher says she’s had this dream since she was 12 but never thought it would happen. But when COVID-19 struck, she decided to give it a go.

“I met Susan, who owns Cajun Kitchen, and she was selling the food truck, and I told her about the idea, and she liked it so much that she wanted to try it out,” Brasher said. “I’m learning a lot and I am liking running a business… It’s pretty cool.”

Brasher still plans to go to college next year but she’s committed to running her food truck up until then.

The Killer Cereal Food Truck is located on Lake Fayetteville and open seven days a week.