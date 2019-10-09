Student hackers honored at state conference, get to meet Gov. Parson

OSAGE BEACH, Mo.– The grand finale of the Missouri High School Cyber Security Challenge, a high school-level hacking competition, gave students from 7 Missouri high schools a chance to meet Governor Mike Parson and be recognized for their tech skills.

The competition encourages students to pursue a future in cybersecurity, a field the event’s organizers say is growing rapidly.

“It is estimated that there will likely be 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs by 2021. It’s vitally important we do what we can to expose students to cybersecurity concepts and practice,” Natasha Angell, executive director of the Missouri Research and Education Network (MOREnet) said in a statement about the event. “Learning how to penetrate a network from a hacker’s viewpoint helps prepare future cybersecurity experts for the challenges they will face on the job.”

Each of the competition’s highest performers got a chance Wednesday to meet Governor Parson and other leaders in the cybersecurity field.

