Structure in Roach, Mo. is a total loss after fire

This photo is courtesy of the Mid-County Fire Protection District.

ROACH, Mo. — A structure at the Windemere Conference Center in Roach, Missouri is a total loss following a two-alarm fire.

The Mid-County Fire Protection District arrived on scene to find the commercial structure fully involved in the fire, a second-alarm was asked for.

Fire crews began defensive efforts to protect the main dining hall attached to the structure. Crews were successful with the dining hall only suffering minor smoke and water damager.

Due to the size of the fire, it took crews roughly two hours to bring the fire under control. There were winds gusting more than 30 MPH which made controlling the fire difficult.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries both were treated at the scene.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.