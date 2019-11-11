Structure Fire in Branson Sunday night, cause unknown

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fire-jpg_20160127141300-159532

BRANSON, Mo. – The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District responded to a structure fire Sunday night in Branson at Hatcher Auto Body.

This happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

It is still unknown what caused the fire at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories