Structure Fire in Branson Sunday night, cause unknown

BRANSON, Mo. – The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District responded to a structure fire Sunday night in Branson at Hatcher Auto Body.
This happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night.
It is still unknown what caused the fire at this time.
