Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Structure fire at Lola’s Pastries & Eatery

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NIXA, Mo. — Nixa Fire Protection and other fire departments are trying to put out a structure fire at Lola’s Pastries & Eatery.

The road North Fort Street at MO 14 is closed until the fire is under control.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Community Calendar

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now