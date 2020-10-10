Stroke victim salutes strangers who saved his life

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI)– Jeff Goede is an avid biker.

Wednesday, September 23 was a typical day for Jeff, he went to work and then hit Grants Trail for his lunchtime ride.

About 14 miles into his ride Jeff started feeling dizzy and the right side of his body started feeling weird. Jeff got off his bike and within a couple of minutes was laying on the ground unable to talk or more. Jeff was having a stroke.

Jeff said three people and a doctor first stopped to check on him. Then another couple that was biking came along.

Thanks to those strangers Jeff was rushed to the hospital for life saving treatment.

When he woke up he thanked his doctors and asked who had helped him on the trail. They didn’t know but they suggested getting the 911 dispatch report. Through the report he was able to find the phone number of Jen. Jen and her husband were the bikers that came upon Jeff and called 911.

Jeff introduced himself over a text message and Jen was thrilled to hear from him. She said they had been wondering how the man from the trail was doing. Jeff thanked her for saving his life and still wants to thank the others who were on that trail that day.

He wrote a message in chalk at the spot where it happened. “Thank you to those who stopped and helped me with my stroke. You saved my life- Jeff Goede”

The day of Jeff’s stroke he was riding for the Great Cycle Challenge, a fundraiser to raise money for kids fighting cancer. He had pledged to ride 200 miles. The day of his stroke was the ride Jeff was going to hit the 200 mile mark.

Thanks to the quick action of strangers Jeff was out of the hospital a few days after his stroke and fully recovered. Jeff finished out that ride for a lifesaving cause on the trail that saved his life.