SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The National Street Rod Association (NSRA) is hosting its 39th Annual NSRA Mid-America Street Rod Nationals at the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds.

According to its Facebook group, NSRA is expecting close to 1500 pre-1992 specialty vehicles from all over the Midwest.

The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds is located at 3001 N Grant Ave.

A variety of street rods, cool customs, pick-ups, muscle cars, and pro-touring vehicles will be in attendance. Along with the vehicles, several vendors will be in selling goods like arts and crafts, quilts, automotive parts and accessories, and games.

There will also be NSRA’s own Super Prize Program, where over $54,000 worth of merchandise will be given away throughout the weekend and there will be three drawings for $2,000 each on Sunday during the Awards Program.

For more information, you can check out their Facebook page.