Stray Rescue takes in 33 dogs flown from the Caribbean to the U.S.

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – From the Caribbean to the center of the United States. Thirty-three dogs arrived at Stray Rescue St. Louis on Sunday.

These dogs came from St. Thomas, St. John, and the British Virgin Islands, and they were all set to be euthanized.

According to a release from the Animal Care Center of St. John since the start of COVID-19 animals have been restricted from all commercial cargo flights, as those flights have diminished in frequency.

Caribbean shelters typically send thousands of animals on cargo flights each year to other shelters in the U.S., but in the past six months, only one transport has occurred.

Now shelters in the Caribbean are at four times their capacity. The St. Thomas Humane Society, which is designed to hold 70 animals, currently has 356 animals.

A GoFund me page for a rescue flight was set up. The Caribbean shelters were able to raise $60,000 to send 300 animals on a flight to the United States. Thirty-three of those dogs were welcomed in by Stray Rescue St. Louis.

Saved from being euthanized the dogs that were being called the silent victims, now have their bark back.

The fundraising for Caribbean shelters continues. They are still in need of money to cover basic needs like medicine, shelter staff, and animal food. Here is the link to the GoFundme.