Stranger Invited to Bachelor Party After an Email Typo

BOSTON, Ma. — This self-proclaimed goofball from Phoenix is heading to a bachelor party full of 20 guys he’s never met.

“It’s just silliness and fun. We are all going to have fun until I break my leg on the ski slopes because I don’t know how to ski. It’s going to be great.”

It all started with a typo leading to the wrong email address.

“Subject. Angelo’s Bachelor Party. Bring your 80s attire. Ridiculous, awesome get ups. Ask yourself: what would Angelo wear?”

“I do not know who Angelo is. I am Will Novak who lives in Arizona. That being said… count me in!”

“Your timely response may have been one of (if not the best) responses to an e-mail that has ever been sent. And we insist on you coming.”

Then a GoFundMe page that raised $4,000 a viral hashtag, free gifts from breweries and airlines, 8,000 new Instagram followers, and a blessing from his wife and Will Novak from Phoenix was on his way to Okemo Ski Resort in Vermont.

“People are sending me emails and texts and things saying you know, I had a tough week but this is really stupid and it made me laugh,” Novak said.

The best part? The groom, Angelo, has no idea. His family has kept the bizarre surprise a big secret.

“Do not tell Angelo,” Novak said. “If you were out there and you see Angelo, shut your mouth.”

The surprise is more than just the wrong Will Novak. Angelo and his fiancée are expecting a baby, and Will says he plans to give all the extra GoFundMe money, more than $3,000, to the happy couple.

