Stranger entered girl’s Springfield motel room and sexually assaulted her, police say

by: Harrison Keegan, Springfield News-Leader

Posted: / Updated:

Joshua Corter (Photo: Greene County Jail)

Police say a stranger walked into a girl’s motel room in north Springfield late Tuesday night and sexually assaulted her.

Court documents say the girl was able to yell for help, and police later arrested the suspect in the area.

The suspect, 36-year-old Joshua Corter, was charged Wednesday with burglary, sexual abuse, sodomy and statutory sodomy.

According to a probable cause statement in the case, the girl (who is younger than 17) reported that a man, later identified as Corter, knocked on her motel room door at about midnight and the door opened since it had not been completely latched.

The girl said Corter grabbed her and touched her on the breasts and genitals while covering her mouth, according to the statement.

For the Original Story shared by the Springfield News-Leader, Click here:

