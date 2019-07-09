Breaking News
Strafford man due in court for several felony charges

STRAFFORD, Mo.– A Strafford man is due to be arraigned in court Tuesday, July 9, on multiple statutory sodomy and rape felony charges. This is after his motion for a change of judge was granted.

Larry Dykes is accused of having sex with a child younger than 14 for more than a year starting in 2016.

Investigators say Dykes and his wife, Alicia, performed sexual acts on a girl, sometimes while the girl was blindfolded or handcuffed.

Alicia Dykes was sentenced earlier this year to seven years in prison for the same crimes but per a plea agreement she was able to complete a 120 day program in the sex offender assessment unit and placed on five years of supervised probation.

