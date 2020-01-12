Strafford community working together to repair storm damages

STRAFFORD, Mo. — Strafford was hit by severe weather on Dec. 10, and the community there is working together to repair damage from the storm.

Members of Harvest Hill Baptist Church in Strafford met this morning to clean up what was leftover from yesterday’s storms.

That’s when they realized their pastor’s home suffered damages too, so they helped repair his fence and cleaned up fallen tree limbs.

But it’s not just this group that’s helping out the Strafford community.

“I think if you were to go through the town you’d see people helping out on roofs and putting tarps up,” Pastor Mike Hurtgen with Harvest Hill Baptist Church in Strafford said. “And it started at about 8 o’clock this morning, which is good to see. Last night after the storm came through, several neighbors and I were out, just walking the streets making sure everyone was okay. Just taking care of one another.”