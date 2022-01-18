Strafford 125 intersection is focus of virtual meeting Tuesday

Modot seeing input on Missouri 125 improvements in Strafford

STRAFFORD, Mo. — MoDOT is looking to make improvements to intersections along Missouri Route 125 in Strafford. The agency is looking at six concepts to reduce traffic delays and make the intersections along 125 safer.

The $2,140,000 project would begin in 2024, with potential future projects following. MoDOT wants people to attend a virtual meeting Tuesday, January 18, between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m.

Here’s how to participate:

MoDOT is evaluating these intersections:

  • I-44
  • North Outer Road (Evergreen St)
  • Route 125 between Chestnut Street and Washington Avenue

You can ask questions:

  • Type your questions in the “chat” section during the meeting
  • Leave a voicemail or text: 417-292-4783
  • Fill out the online form below
  • Email swcr@modot.mo.gov

