Strafford 125 intersection is focus of virtual meeting Tuesday

STRAFFORD, Mo. — MoDOT is looking to make improvements to intersections along Missouri Route 125 in Strafford. The agency is looking at six concepts to reduce traffic delays and make the intersections along 125 safer.

The $2,140,000 project would begin in 2024, with potential future projects following. MoDOT wants people to attend a virtual meeting Tuesday, January 18, between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m.

Here’s how to participate:

From a computer: Go to https://tinyurl.com/2p8u923b

From a phone: Call 1-408-792-6300

Then, enter the event number and password when prompted Event number (access code): 2630 338 0772# Event password: Strafford125 (78723367 from phones)



MoDOT is evaluating these intersections:

I-44

North Outer Road (Evergreen St)

Route 125 between Chestnut Street and Washington Avenue

You can ask questions: