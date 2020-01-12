Storms in South blamed for 11 deaths, including 3 in Alabama from tornado

This photo provided by Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office shows damage from Friday nights severe weather, including the home of an elderly in Bossier Parish, La., on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office via AP)

(FOX) — Powerful storms in parts of the South were being blamed for at least 11 deaths, according to reports Saturday.

Alabama officials reported that three people were killed in a tornado in Pickens County.

Earlier Saturday, firefighters in Bossier Parish, La., sifted through a trailer demolished by strong winds and found the bodies of an elderly couple.

The winds were so potent that the home moved 200 feet from its foundation, officials said.

A third person was reported killed in Louisiana. In Caddo Parish, Raymond Holden, 75, was sleeping when a tree fell on his home, crushing him.

“Our prayers are with their families and everyone in harm’s way,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted after the deaths were reported.

“Please stay safe and monitor local media as this severe weather will continue to impact Louisiana for several hours,” he added.

In Mississippi, straight-line wind reportedly knocked at least 30 train cars off the tracks in Tallahatchie County.

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington told The Associated Press that a truck driver and a Benton police officer had a close call after being shocked by a downed power line.

“A power line was hanging across the road and an eighteen-wheeler truck ran into it and got hung up in it and the Benton officer got there to help him,” Whittington said. Both were expected to survive.

One person died in Texas Friday night when a car flipped into a creek in Dallas.

Two houses burst into flames in the North Texas cities of Burelson and Mansfield as storms passed through the area.

Storm damage to homes was also reported Friday in Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas, but no deaths or injuries were reported there.