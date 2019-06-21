Storms cause thousands of outages across southern Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Polk, Dallas, Texas, Shannon, Dent and Taney counties are all experiencing hundreds of outages after a chain of storms rolled through the state Friday.

According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Dent county has the greatest number of outages at 578.

Shannon County falls in behind that with nearly 400 outages.

After that comes Texas, 266; Dallas, 244; Polk County, 225; and finally Taney with 135.

Further east, Reynolds, Wayne, and Carter counties are experiencing the highest number of outages in the state, each with more than 1,000 outages.