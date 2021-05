SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Photos posted to Facebook by the Southwest Eclectic Cooperative show downed powerlines and scattered debris after a storm with strong winds blew through the Bolivar area Thursday.

According to the electric cooperative’s online outage map, 46 customers are without power in Greene County. 44 customers are reportedly without power in Dallas County. Meanwhile, just over 550 are without power in Polk County.

All photos below are courtesy of the Southwest Electric Cooperative.