Stores encourage gift returns after the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People around the Ozarks are returning gifts that may have been too big, too small, or just not what they wanted.

A big box store and a locally-owned small business treats holiday gift returns the same.

They don’t view a return as a bad thing, they actually encourage it.

Cassandra Jones is a manager at Academy Sports and Outdoors.

“The returns, they come and go, but they haven’t been as prevalent as we’ve had in the past,” Jones said.

Mostly due to the store’s return policy.

“They can get a gift card if they want,” Jones said. “We just always want to offer that option to be able to go out and look for something else. So truly try to save the sale and improve the experience and make sure that they’re happy with the visit.”

Accessibility can also be found at Jellybeans, a kid’s clothing store.

“Typically our returns consist of something that was maybe the wrong size or a toy that they already had, and so we can almost always find something for them to walk out with that they’re happy with,” Makenna Garton, Jellybeans sales associate, said.

If a customer doesn’t find a replacement gift, they receive store credit.

Garton says she always encourages shoppers to return an unwanted item.

“We want to help you find something that you’re gonna walk out with and want to wear or play with and so we definitely wanna find you something that is what you want,” Garton said.

Another neat return policy for Amazon.com shoppers: You can return your item at Kohl’s because they have an Amazon return desk,

All you need to do is show your Q-R code to a sales associate.