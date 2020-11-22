‘Stop the Steal’ caravan parades around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Around 40 cars paraded the streets of Springfield, Ozark and Nixa on Saturday, Nov. 21, for a “Stop the Steal” caravan supporting President Donald Trump.

The group originally planned to wave Trump flags on the corner of Campbell and Primrose afterward but the rain got in the way.

Marlys Schoenwetter participated in the caravan. She says she received mixed reactions from other drivers.

“It’s always an encouraging experience and I think it gives hope to other patriots out there that this is not over,” Schoenwetter said. “That there has been a lot of fraud that has happened. I think it will come out in the weeks to come. But we are not giving up. We are one nation under God and that is who we believe we will remain as.”

There has been no evidence of widespread election fraud in any state, according to officials at both the state and federal levels.

Additionally, a series of cases filed by the Trump campaign have been dismissed for lack of evidence.