Stone county students to receive free school supplies

STONE COUNTY, Mo.– Free School supplies and backpacks are being offered to Stone County families in need.

It’s happening this Friday, August 7, 2020, at the STone County School Readiness Fair.

The event funs from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Reeds Spring High School. Families that pre-register can pick up their supplies in that window. If you don’t register you’re asked to come after 11 a.m.

Students can also receive sport physicals, dental screenings, and immunizations. New shoes and socks will also be provided.

Masks are required for anyone in fifth grade or older.