Female taken into custody at house fire also suspected of homicide

UPDATE: The woman detained for suspicious behavior during a house fire off of Highway OO in Stone County is also a suspect in a homicide on Core Wood.

Stone County officials said the victim is a 74-year-old man.

The homicide is currently under investigation.

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Stone County Sheriff’s deputies detained a woman after she was acting suspiciously around a house fire.

The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a report of a residential fire on the evening of Nov. 16.

According to the SSCFPD, the home was a total loss.

“Crews had to shuttle water with tankers from the nearest hydrant at Hwy DD & Hwy 13 about 5 miles away,” the fire protection district said.

The person who reported the fire was a passerby, and said a female was acting suspiciously.

There were no injuries. According to the SSCFPD, no one was home at the time.

This fire is being investigated by the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s office.