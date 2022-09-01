STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after his vehicle overturned 2.5 miles north of Kimberling City in Stone County.

Randolph A. Yocum, 73, of Reeds Spring, was pronounced dead at the scene by Stone County Sheriff’s Office deputies around 1 p.m. yesterday, Aug. 31.

According to a crash report, he was driving on Route OO north of Kimberling City when his 2007 GMC Canyon ran off the right side of the road, overturned, and then traveled back onto the road. Yocum was taken to the Stone County Coroner’s office.