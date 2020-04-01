Second case of COVID-19 in Stone County, Possible exposure at Crane School

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A second case of COVID-19 in Stone County has been confirmed by the county’s Health Department. While the person is in quarantine, the county’s health department says there is a possibility of community exposure.

“On Friday, March 27th, 2020, our second case was distributing packets at Crane School,” the Health Department confirmed on April 1.

 The Health Department says, “people who were at this location on this date are at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms”.

According to the Stone County Health Department, this case is not travel related.

There is more to come on this story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now