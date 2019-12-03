Stone and Barry Co. cancer patients receive gas cards to drive to treatment

BRANSON, Mo. — Cancer patients receiving care at CoxHealth in Branson will now have one less worry thanks to a grant awarded to the SKAGGS Foundation.

One patient is Lisa Weeks, a mother of two from Branson West battling breast cancer.

“I come everyday, Monday through Friday for radiation treatment,” said Weeks.

She drives to the CoxHealth Cancer Center in downtown Branson five days a week, the miles adding up fast.

“[The commute] can be 20 minutes, it can be 30 or 40 minutes,” said Weeks. “It’s a lot of driving.”

Although the drive can be a pain, Weeks says staff members make treatment a little more comfortable.

“When I come in they’re happy, they’re smiling, they joke with me– which is great because that’s how I handle everything in life. I handle it joking and with laughter,” she said.

Cancer Center Director Benjamin Morris says transportation assistance is the number one request made by patients traveling across counties, or just a few miles away

“You might live 10 miles from Branson, but it might take you 45 minutes to get here,” Morris explained.

The Table Rock Lake Community Foundation awarded the grant to the SKAGGS Foundation to help 50 patients get to and from treatment using $20 fuel cards

“It sounds like a small thing to have one worry off, but when you’re dealing with cancer and all the treatments– to have one less thing that I didn’t have to think about, it’s a great help,” said Weeks.