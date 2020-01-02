Stolen guitar recovered, raffled off to benefit children’s charity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A music store is refusing to fall flat after a sour note last month, when a Guild brand guitar ($1,600) was stolen from The Acoustic Shoppe.

“It’s a sad story but a great story at the same time,” John Chapman of The Acoustic Shoppe told Ozarks First.

“Somebody came in and stole the guitar and ran out the door with it and we had a lot of great video footage of it and shared it on social media,” Chapman adds. “Our musician community and Springfield community, in general, was a huge help and shared it all over the place.”





Eventually, Chapman told us, the guitar was recovered. But instead of putting back on the shelf, Chapman decided to put it toward a good cause.

“We’re going to raffle this guitar off,” he said. “We decided today that we will end the raffle on Valentine’s Day so somebody is going to get to fall in love with a new guitar and bring it home and all of those proceeds are going to go to Children’s Miracle Network.”

Want a shot at winning this once-stolen guitar? Follow this link to enter the raffle.