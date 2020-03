The most effective weapon against epidemic infections such as that of the coronavirus is home confinement.

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. –President and CEO of CoxHealth Steve Edwards suggested Springfield and Greene County to shelter in place last night on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in a tweet.

It’s time to act Springfield and Greene County, mandate shelter in place. In an epidemic we are generally making decisions two week behind. (Given the incubation period ) By this time in about 7-10 days COVID will be endemic and our hospitals will start to fill. . Act right now! — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) March 22, 2020

According to Edwards, people need to act now as COVID will be endemic, and hospitals will start to fill in about seven to 10 days.

St. Louis and Kansas City have already started the guidelines of staying home by limiting travel with groceries, pharmacies, and essentials, according to Edwards on Twitter.