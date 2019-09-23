Step into the 1860s at the Gray-Campbell Farmstead

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People got the chance to step back in time to the days of pioneer life in the Ozarks today.

The 1860s lifestyle expo returned this year again to showcase the Gray-Campbell Farmstead.

The farmstead features a barn, kitchen and one-room schoolhouse all relocated from across the Ozarks to Nathanael Greene Close Memorial Park.

“What our demonstrators will say to me is they are surprised and impressed by how many young people will stop at the demonstrations, they want to know how things were done,” Coordinator Michelle Atkinson said. “They like learning the new, even though its old.”

Visitors also had the chance to try old-fashioned apple butter, apple cider and roasted peanuts made on site.

And for the first time, a Civil War era ball gown was raffled off.