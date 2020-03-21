Stay-at-home order to start Monday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis and St. Louis County authorities are ordering a mandatory stay-at-home rule to begin Monday in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Sam Page said the measure will allow people to go to grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors appointments, restaurants for carryout, to work for most businesses and to exercise outside.
Three Missourians have so far died from the virus and the number of confirmed cases of the illness nearly doubled from Thursday to Friday.
The total number of confirmed cases was at 73 on Saturday, up from 28 on Thursday.