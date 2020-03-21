Stay-at-home order to start Monday in St. Louis

Chairs sit upside-down on tables inside a restaurant shuttered as a result of the coronavirus outbreak Friday, March 20, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis and St. Louis County authorities are ordering a mandatory stay-at-home rule to begin Monday in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

People line up for for nearly three miles to buy hand sanitizer produced by J. Rieger and Co., a Kansas City, Mo. distillery, Friday, March 20, 2020. People waited two hours to buy the sanitizer, made from overproof gin, in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Sam Page said the measure will allow people to go to grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors appointments, restaurants for carryout, to work for most businesses and to exercise outside.

A person walks past Roosevelt High School Friday, March 20, 2020, in St. Louis. Missouri hasn’t required schools to close, but officials say all 555 districts are now shut down. Additionally, students will not be required to take statewide tests this spring, nor will schools be required to make up the missed days. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Three Missourians have so far died from the virus and the number of confirmed cases of the illness nearly doubled from Thursday to Friday.

Chairs sit upside-down on tables inside a restaurant shuttered as a result of the coronavirus outbreak Friday, March 20, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The total number of confirmed cases was at 73 on Saturday, up from 28 on Thursday.