Statewide safe schools conference begins in Little Rock

Ar. — The statewide safe schools conference kicking off today, July 16, in North Little Rock.

Participants from public and private schools and even small colleges all over the state turned out for the 15th year of the event.

Arkansas is recognized for taking a proactive role in school safety.

Past president of the Arkansas Safe Schools Association, Phil Blaylock, says it’s about more than school shootings and security but a variety of other topics as well. “It’s more of we’re looking forward to the future…. we’re trying to change society in helping build relationships and mentoring”

The two and a half day conference will feature different topics from keynote speakers from all over the country.

