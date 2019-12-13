State senator pre-files bill to end personal property tax on your car

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- A state senator from the St. Louis area has pre-filed a bill that would end personal property tax payments.

State Senator Bill Eigel (R) says the creation of his bill comes from seeing other states without the tax.

“Following a pattern of taxation where most states don’t have personal property taxes, so this is an attempt to provide a little bit of tax relief, and it’s a good way to generate a little bit of economic growth,” says Eigel.

Greene County Collector, Leah Betts, is raising concerns about the proposed bill and encourages the people not to get too excited about not having to pay the tax.

“The first thing that comes to my mind is, ‘I don’t like paying taxes on my own property year after year after year.’ So I get the idea; however, the money is going to come from somewhere,” Betts says.

Betts says in Greene County, the money collected from the personal property tax, which totals $40 million, goes to entities like schools, cities, and first responders.

“So if personal property taxes are voted out of existence in Missouri, then inevitably the entities that get that money are going to bombard their state legislature and try to get real estate taxes increased,” says Betts.

She says that some of those states with no property taxes Senator Eigel talks about have a downside: higher real estate bills and assessment rates are higher.

“I have gotten the question, some folks that are a little more skeptical that are looking at what’s going to be the impact of local municipality budgets, but I would point at what we did at the state level last year when we cut income taxes, says Eigel.

He says that cutting taxes leads to growth and hopes that that growth drives revenue in the future.

Betts says for those who are upset about working hard and having to pay every year on something you own if personal property tax would disappear, then other areas may increase.

Betts also points out that if real estate taxes go up, landlords will charge their tenants more to foot the bill.

For more on personal property taxes in Greene County, click here.