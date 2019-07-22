State Senator Dan Clemens dies at age 74

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Dan Clemens, a former Missouri State Senator representing parts of Greene and Christian Counties, died on Monday, July 22nd, 2019.

Clemens was many things, according to an obituary sent to Ozarks First on Monday. Among his list of accomplishments, titles like Marshfield School Board President and third-generation farmer stand out.

Clemens’ obituary says he loved farming, noting that he did until failing health kept him from it.

It also says he loved serving the people of Missouri as a Senator.

Dan was a proud member of the Republican Party… He loved his time in the Senate. He was always concerned with the constituents in his District and helped many, many people during his time of service. He served on many committees during his time as a Senator.” -Dan Clemens Obituary, Fraker Funeral Home

A celebration of life is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Thursday, July 25. It’ll be held at the First Baptist Church in Marshfield, Missouri.

Instead of flowers, Clemens family is asking donations be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, the High Prairie Baptist Church, or the Alzheimer’s Association in care of Fraker Funeral Home in Marshfield.