CAMDEN, Ar. (CBS) -- A police officer in Arkansas has been placed on leave following an "altercation" in which the cop put a student in a chokehold, officials said. Video of the incident on Monday circulated online, CBS affiliate KTHV-TV reported.

The footage, which has since been taken down from Facebook, shows Camden Police Officer Jake Perry standing behind a student at Camden Fairview High School in the cafeteria. Perry wraps his arms around the student's neck and lifts him multiple times in what appears to be an attempt to restrain him. Then, as Perry lowers the student, he keeps his left arm around the student's neck.