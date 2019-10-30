State Rep. Sonya Anderson announces public meetings on Litton systems and electro-pac sites

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – State Rep. Sonya Anderson announced that the Missouri Department of Natural Resources will hold an open house and informational meeting about the former Litton Systems Inc. site in Springfield and the former Electro-Pac site in Willard. Anderson is encouraging members of the public to attend the event that will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thurs., Nov. 7, at the Relics Event Center, 2015 W. Battlefield Road, Springfield.

Anderson has helped spearhead the effort in her community to keep the public updated on the TCE contamination at the former Litton site, which is located just east of the Springfield-Branson National Airport. The Department of Natural Resources is overseeing the cleanup of the site through its Superfund Cooperative Program.

Anderson said the Electro-Pac site, which is located on Farm Road 84 in Willard, is also a TCE site. DNR has investigated the site to determine if TCE contamination is affecting private drinking water wells in the area.

Anderson said people in the impacted areas need to make plans to attend the open house, which will run from 4 to 6 p.m. During this time the public will be able to exchange information and direct any questions they may have to staff from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Northrop Grumman, owner of the Litton site.

After the open house, presentations will begin at 6 p.m. and will include an overview and update on both sites, including investigations, cleanup activities and plans for future work. A question-and-answer session and additional open house time will follow the presentations. Participants also will be able to submit written comments, questions and concerns.

For more information about the Litton site or to sign up for updates, visit http://dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/sfund/LittonSystems/. For more information about the public meeting, contact Jennifer Lamons at 573-522-1540 or at jennifer.lamons@dnr.mo.gov.