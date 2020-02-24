State officials say some children taken of Medicaid may still qualify

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — State leaders say some children who were taken off Missouri’s Medicaid program may still qualify.

Since 2018 about 100,000 people have been taken off the program.

State Rep. David Wood of Versailles, who helps oversee the Medicaid budget, says thousands of children who were taken off likely still qualify through CHIP — the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

Wood says many families were taken off because the state is doing a better job of verifying the incomes of those who apply for help.

Gov. Parson echoed that sentiment in a sit-down interview with KOLR 10 News.

“If there’s somebody out there who is qualified to be on it, we want them on there,” Parson said. “If those kids are out there, we want to put them on there. So we want to help with that, but what we really want is the people who really need it to be on it. And the people that are abusing the system, we want to weed that out.”

