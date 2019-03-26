State of Missouri Has Problems Handling Child Care Subsidy Money, State Auditor says

JEFFERSON CITY – A new report by Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway says the state continues to have problems handling child care subsidy money.



The program helps pay child care expenses for 60,000 Missouri children, at the cost of a hundred and 50 million dollars in taxpayer money.

For the third year in a row, the audit says the state isn’t enforcing regulations over billing practices.

Some child care providers are receiving inappropriate payments. The auditor recommends new training, or enforcing rules by cutting provider contracts if they are noncompliant.