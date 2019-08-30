State legislator speaks out on Governor Mike Parson and his special session

Mo. — Governor Parson is defending his position to call a special session on motor vehicle tax allowances after pressure was put on him by lawmakers across the state to switch the focus to gun reform.

Legislators around the state have been pushing Governor Mike Parson to change the reason for the special session to talk about gun violence and reform instead.

The special session was called over a week ago and will start Monday, September 6, running concurrently with the veto session.

Taxpayers will be paying $16,000 for this special session.

Tune in to FOX at 9 p.m. and KOLR10 at 10 p.m. for the in-depth story from Madison Hever.

This is a developing story.